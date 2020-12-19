Accessibility links
The Purpose Of A Stimulus Check : 1A The next pandemic relief package is expected to contain a direct payment of up to $600 for qualifying Americans. What is this money supposed to do? And what did we learn about the effectiveness of direct payments from the last time Congress offered them, as a part of the CARES Act?

The Purpose Of A Stimulus Check

Congress is trying to pass another COVID-19 relief bill. The size of stimulus checks will likely be $600-700. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Congress is trying to pass another COVID-19 relief bill. The size of stimulus checks will likely be $600-700.

After months of waiting, Congress agreed on a second COVID-19 relief package worth about $900 billion.

It includes jobless benefits, small business aid and stimulus checks. Many Americans have said the biggest thing they needed was a check. But what happens when you just give people money?

Jason Furman, Rachel Greszler, and Annie Lowrey joined us to talk about the effectiveness of the first stimulus bill and what it means for the second one.

