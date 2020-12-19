The Purpose Of A Stimulus Check

Enlarge this image toggle caption ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

After months of waiting, Congress agreed on a second COVID-19 relief package worth about $900 billion.

It includes jobless benefits, small business aid and stimulus checks. Many Americans have said the biggest thing they needed was a check. But what happens when you just give people money?

Jason Furman, Rachel Greszler, and Annie Lowrey joined us to talk about the effectiveness of the first stimulus bill and what it means for the second one.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.