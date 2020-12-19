Ina Garten On Cooking For The Holidays In A Pandemic

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ina Garten Ina Garten

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But in 2020, the holidays are different for so many of us. The holiday potlucks are on hold. We're skipping ceremonies. And lots of us traded boisterous parties with family and friends for smaller celebrations.

But now that we won't be around the table together...what do we cook for ourselves? And as traditions are upended in the interest of safety and health, how do we keep the cheer in our holidays?

Ina Garten joined us to talk about the art of a small celebration. She's the author of a dozen books. And of course, she's the star of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa."

Find Ina Garten's recipe for the perfect holiday cocktail, a pomegranate gimlet, here.