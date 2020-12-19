Accessibility links
The Hit List: 2020's Best Music : 1A We talked about the best music of 2020, from Megan to Fiona to Cardi to Taylor to Phoebe to Flo Milli.

Find our favorite songs from this year on this playlist.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
The Hit List: 2020's Best Music

1A

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" topped the charts and captured our hearts. Getty Images/Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images hide caption

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" topped the charts and captured our hearts.

2020 was hard (we're saying "was" like it's over, but at the time of this post, there's still a few days left). But at least we had some great music to keep us company while we tried to stay socially distanced.

And for some musicians, the unexpected isolation led to an explosion of creativity.

With only one song and an iconic music video, Cardi B's "WAP" topped the charts with help from Megan Thee Stallion, who bookended her hugely successful year with the release of an EP and an album.

We felt our feelings with records from Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple and a single from SZA.

And we tried to get hyped at home with Flo Milli and Dua Lipa.

Kiana Fitzgerald, Matt Schonfeld, and Jason Lipshutz talked with us about their favorite music from 2020 and what they're looking forward to in 2021.

Find our other recommendations from previous versions of The Hit List here.