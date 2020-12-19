The Hit List: 2020's Best Music

Enlarge this image toggle caption Getty Images/Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images Getty Images/Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

2020 was hard (we're saying "was" like it's over, but at the time of this post, there's still a few days left). But at least we had some great music to keep us company while we tried to stay socially distanced.

And for some musicians, the unexpected isolation led to an explosion of creativity.

With only one song and an iconic music video, Cardi B's "WAP" topped the charts with help from Megan Thee Stallion, who bookended her hugely successful year with the release of an EP and an album.

We felt our feelings with records from Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple and a single from SZA.



And we tried to get hyped at home with Flo Milli and Dua Lipa.

Kiana Fitzgerald, Matt Schonfeld, and Jason Lipshutz talked with us about their favorite music from 2020 and what they're looking forward to in 2021.

Find our other recommendations from previous versions of The Hit List here.