Congress Reaches Pandemic Relief Deal Congress has reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, which includes direct payments, money for small businesses, resources for vaccine distribution and more.

Congress Reaches Pandemic Relief Deal Economy Congress Reaches Pandemic Relief Deal Congress Reaches Pandemic Relief Deal Audio will be available later today. Congress has reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, which includes direct payments, money for small businesses, resources for vaccine distribution and more. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor