Native Americans Express Skepticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Native Americans have had bad experiences with health research and care in the past, and that's coloring their feelings about COVID-19 vaccines. NPR discusses efforts to win back their trust.

Native Americans Express Skepticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Treatments Native Americans Express Skepticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Native Americans Express Skepticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Audio will be available later today. Native Americans have had bad experiences with health research and care in the past, and that's coloring their feelings about COVID-19 vaccines. NPR discusses efforts to win back their trust. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor