Kremlin Critic Navalny Makes Prank Call To Agent Allegedly Involved In His Poisoning Alexei Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says he tricked a Russian agent into spilling details of the Russian government's plot to kill him with a poison placed in his underwear.

