A Delay In Census Results Would Hinder States' Redistricting Efforts Census results may be delayed because of the pandemic. That means states with big statewide elections in 2021 are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to redistricting.

A Delay In Census Results Would Hinder States' Redistricting Efforts National A Delay In Census Results Would Hinder States' Redistricting Efforts A Delay In Census Results Would Hinder States' Redistricting Efforts Audio will be available later today. Census results may be delayed because of the pandemic. That means states with big statewide elections in 2021 are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to redistricting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor