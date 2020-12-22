How I Built Resilience: Morra Aarons-Mele of Women Online

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Morra Aarons-Mele is the founder of Women Online and hosts The Anxious Achiever podcast.

Morra shares how her agency pivoted during the pandemic after losing 30% of its business overnight, and how anxious entrepreneurs like herself can lead effectively in a world full of stress and uncertainty.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.