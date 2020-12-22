Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Morra Aarons-Mele of Women Online : How I Built This with Guy Raz Morra Aarons-Mele is the founder of Women Online and hosts The Anxious Achiever podcast. Morra shares how her agency pivoted during the pandemic after losing 30% of its business overnight, and how anxious entrepreneurs like herself can lead effectively in a world full of stress and uncertainty. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.

Order the How I Built This book at:
https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Morra Aarons-Mele of Women Online

Listen · 31:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/949167082/949321011" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Morra Aarons-Mele of Women Online

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Morra Aarons-Mele of Women Online

How I Built Resilience: Morra Aarons-Mele of Women Online

Listen · 31:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/949167082/949321011" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Morra Aarons-Mele is the founder of Women Online and hosts The Anxious Achiever podcast.

Morra shares how her agency pivoted during the pandemic after losing 30% of its business overnight, and how anxious entrepreneurs like herself can lead effectively in a world full of stress and uncertainty.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.