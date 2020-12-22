#2052: Untowed and Unbowed : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Steve moved to Chicago for a job and a girlfriend. He lost both, but he's kept his sense of humor, and is just kinda confused about why his Acura was the only car not towed from a party. Elsewhere, we thought nobody could be more devoted to an old heap than Tommy, until we met Lita who has written a poem about her Monte Carlo—we're just relieved she didn't try to rhyme anything with "rust bucket." Also, the holiday season brings good cheer and the annual squeak to Betsy's Town and Country; Kate's temporary fix for her frozen door locks is hilarious, and incredibly dangerous; and, did the hottest man in show business set Melinda's radio on fire? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

