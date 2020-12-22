Accessibility links
ActOne Group: Janice Bryant Howroyd (2018) : How I Built This with Guy Raz In the late 1970s Janice Bryant Howroyd moved to Los Angeles and began temping as a secretary. She soon realized there were many other young people in situations similar to hers. So with $1,500 in her pocket, Janice rented an office in Beverly Hills and created the staffing company ACT-1. Today, ActOne Group is an international workforce management company, making Janice Bryant Howroyd the first African-American woman to own a billion-dollar business.

Janice Bryant Howroyd is the founder of Act-1.
Marcus Marritt for NPR
