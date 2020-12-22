ActOne Group: Janice Bryant Howroyd (2018)

Enlarge this image Marcus Marritt for NPR Marcus Marritt for NPR

In the late 1970s Janice Bryant Howroyd moved to Los Angeles and began temping as a secretary. She soon realized there were many other young people in situations similar to hers.

So with $1,500 in her pocket, Janice rented an office in Beverly Hills and created the staffing company ACT-1.

Today, ActOne Group is an international workforce management company, making Janice Bryant Howroyd the first African-American woman to own a billion-dollar business.