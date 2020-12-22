Why Bjork's "Post" is one of the greatest albums of all time

Canonball: Bjork's "Post"

"Canonball" is a segment on Bullseye that gives us a chance to take a closer look at albums that should be considered classics, to find out what makes them great. This time, Margaret Wappler makes the case for why Bjork's 1995 record "Post" deserves to be added to the canon of classic albums.

Margaret is a writer who has written about the arts and pop culture for The LA Times, The NY Times, Rolling Stone and several other media outlets.

Her debut novel, Neon Green, takes place in an alternative 90s where alien lifeforms live among us. You can also find an essay Margaret wrote about Bjork in the anthology "Here She Comes Now."

toggle caption Elektra Entertainment

Wappler joins Bullseye to discuss the complexity of Post during a time in music when grunge and alternative dominated the airwaves. Bjork's unabashed femininity and love for chunky electronica beats sit front and center in songs like the lush "Hyperballad," the expectation-shattering cover "It's Oh So Quiet" and the lead track "Army of Me." Plus, how Bjork strikes a balance between ethereal and sophisticated with one of Wappler's favorite tracks off the album: "Possibly Maybe."