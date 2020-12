Demand For Temporary Nurses Surges During Pandemic The pandemic has intensified the U.S. nursing shortage, creating opportunities for nurses willing to take on the riskiest work. The booming gig economy has given some a chance to double their pay.

Demand For Temporary Nurses Surges During Pandemic Health Care Demand For Temporary Nurses Surges During Pandemic Demand For Temporary Nurses Surges During Pandemic Audio will be available later today. The pandemic has intensified the U.S. nursing shortage, creating opportunities for nurses willing to take on the riskiest work. The booming gig economy has given some a chance to double their pay. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor