West Point Professor On Cheating Scandal At The U.S. Military Academy NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Tim Bakken, a law professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, about allegations that more than 70 cadets cheated on a remote exam last spring.

West Point Professor On Cheating Scandal At The U.S. Military Academy Education West Point Professor On Cheating Scandal At The U.S. Military Academy West Point Professor On Cheating Scandal At The U.S. Military Academy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Tim Bakken, a law professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, about allegations that more than 70 cadets cheated on a remote exam last spring. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor