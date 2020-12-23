Teacher Gets Students' Attention With Fart Noise Prank

Emma Ginder was teaching on Zoom when her class heard what sounded like her passing gas. She admitted playing a fart sound to lighten the mood, apologizing for having the maturity of a young boy.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Emma Ginder was teaching on Zoom when her class heard her pass something on.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: (Laughter) What was that?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #2: I think she farted (laughter).

GREENE: Kids lost it when they heard the fart. They were sure it was their teacher.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EMMA GINDER: Whoever it was might be a little embarrassed, so let's stop.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #3: I still blame you.

GREENE: The teacher later admitted to playing a fake fart sound to lighten the mood. She said, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.