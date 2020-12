Columbus, Ohio, Police Officer Fatally Shoots An Unarmed Black Man A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black man while responding to a call. Responding officers did not have their body cameras turned on in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Columbus, Ohio, Police Officer Fatally Shoots An Unarmed Black Man Race Columbus, Ohio, Police Officer Fatally Shoots An Unarmed Black Man Columbus, Ohio, Police Officer Fatally Shoots An Unarmed Black Man Audio will be available later today. A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black man while responding to a call. Responding officers did not have their body cameras turned on in the moments leading up to the shooting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor