U.S. Post Office Strains Under Unprecedented Volume Of Business With Christmas around the corner, many Americans tracking their packages find them stuck in the same spot for days. The U.S. Postal Service blames increased volume and the pandemic.

U.S. Post Office Strains Under Unprecedented Volume Of Business National U.S. Post Office Strains Under Unprecedented Volume Of Business U.S. Post Office Strains Under Unprecedented Volume Of Business Audio will be available later today. With Christmas around the corner, many Americans tracking their packages find them stuck in the same spot for days. The U.S. Postal Service blames increased volume and the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor