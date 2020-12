University Of Florida Forward Keyontae Johnson Diagnosed With Heart Inflammation NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Zach Abolverdi of The Gainesville Sun about reports that University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson has been diagnosed with acute myocarditis.

