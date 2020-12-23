Fork The Government

As countries around the world struggle to handle the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan stands out as a relative success story... so far. Since April, only one locally transmitted case has been reported. There have been only seven deaths — in the entire country.

There are a lot of reasons why Taiwan has been able to keep its infection and death rates so low. For one, it's an island. Also, it's dealt with a respiratory virus epidemic before.

But Taiwan has also been taking a relatively experimental approach to the pandemic with technology. Like working with civic hackers to code its way out of the pandemic. Today on the show, we dive into Taiwan's pandemic policies and ask: Would the U.S. ever take a similar approach?

