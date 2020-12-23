Accessibility links
The economics of protecting the planet from an asteroid disaster : Planet Money Some smart people say we should be doing more to protect the Earth from asteroids. The technical issues are relatively easy. The economics — figuring out who's going to pay — are much harder. | Support our show here.
How To Stop An Asteroid

Listen · 24:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/949881982/949882952" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Planet Money

Mosaic image of asteroid Bennu.
NASA
This episode was originally published in 2015.

As we were looking back over the year we realized one thing hadn't happened. We haven't been hit by an asteroid. Yet. But we do have a show on the topic in the archives, and, given the year, we thought it might be a good idea to roll it back out. You know, just in case. There are still a couple of days left.

Today's show: The economics of protecting the planet from asteroids.

Music: "A Special Day In August" and "Moshing."

