Accessibility links
David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries,' An NPR Tradition In Santaland Diaries, humorist David Sedaris describes his time working as a department store elf named Crumpet. Here, Sedaris again reads as Crumpet — an NPR holiday tradition.
Special Series

NPR's Holiday Favorites
NPR logo

It Must Be Christmastime. David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries'

Listen · 6:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946791582/949926236" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It Must Be Christmastime. David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries'

It Must Be Christmastime. David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries'

Heard on Morning Edition

David Sedaris

It Must Be Christmastime. David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries'

Listen · 6:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/946791582/949926236" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A toy elf near little trees
Enlarge this image
azndc/Getty Images
A toy elf near little trees
azndc/Getty Images

Think you're stressed out during the holidays? Try being one of Santa's little helpers.

Way before social distancing was a thing, writer and humorist David Sedaris worked as a department store elf. And it turns out, being surrounded by tinsel and merriment isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Sedaris wrote about the downside of joy in Santaland Diaries, a collection of stories based on his experiences. In 1992, Sedaris — then a struggling writer -- read from Santaland Diaries on Morning Edition — and it's been a holiday tradition ever since.

Click the play button to hear Sedaris read as Crumpet the elf.

David Sedaris, Ira Glass And 25 Years Of 'Santaland Diaries'

NPR's Holiday Favorites

David Sedaris, Ira Glass And 25 Years Of 'Santaland Diaries'

Barry Gordemer produced the audio story.

Special Series

NPR's Holiday Favorites