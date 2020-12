Brexit Negotiators Have Been Working Overtime On Trade Agreement European Union and British negotiators have been racing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal before Dec. 31. A trade deal should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day.

European Union and British negotiators have been racing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal before Dec. 31. A trade deal should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day.