At 3 Top Universities, Black Student Body Presidents Make History There's a new set of student leaders at some of the country's top universities. And these trailblazers are working to ensure that the quest for racial justice, diversity and inclusion continues.

At 3 Top Universities, Black Student Body Presidents Make History Race At 3 Top Universities, Black Student Body Presidents Make History At 3 Top Universities, Black Student Body Presidents Make History Audio will be available later today. There's a new set of student leaders at some of the country's top universities. And these trailblazers are working to ensure that the quest for racial justice, diversity and inclusion continues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor