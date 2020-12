It's Hoped Relief Bill Will Prevent Nightmarish Wave Of Evictions The coronavirus relief package passed by Congress on Monday provides $25 billion in rental assistance to tenants at risk of eviction. Will it arrive in time to prevent mass evictions this winter?

The coronavirus relief package passed by Congress on Monday provides $25 billion in rental assistance to tenants at risk of eviction. Will it arrive in time to prevent mass evictions this winter?