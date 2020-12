Trump's Threat To Veto Latest Pandemic Relief Bill Leaves Congress In Chaos President Trump called a new relief bill a "disgrace" and left Washington, D.C. If he doesn't sign it by Monday, Congress will need to pass a stopgap measure to keep the government from shutting down.

