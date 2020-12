In Michigan, Some Are Being Asked To Do Own Contact Tracing Local health departments that can't keep up with the rapid spread of the coronavirus are having to adapt. Some Michigan counties are asking people who test positive to do their own contact tracing.

In Michigan, Some Are Being Asked To Do Own Contact Tracing

Local health departments that can't keep up with the rapid spread of the coronavirus are having to adapt. Some Michigan counties are asking people who test positive to do their own contact tracing.