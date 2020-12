As 2020 Ends, Let's Remember The Politics Of It All NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Mark Barabak of The Los Angeles Times, Kathleen Gray of The New York Times and Holly Bailey of The Washington Post about covering politics during a year like none other.

As 2020 Ends, Let's Remember The Politics Of It All Politics As 2020 Ends, Let's Remember The Politics Of It All As 2020 Ends, Let's Remember The Politics Of It All Audio will be available later today. NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Mark Barabak of The Los Angeles Times, Kathleen Gray of The New York Times and Holly Bailey of The Washington Post about covering politics during a year like none other. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor