House Set To Vote On Increasing Pandemic Direct Payments To $2,000 The House is set to vote Monday to increase federal direct payments included in the pandemic relief bill to $2,000 — in a move likely to die in the Senate. President Trump supports the measure.

House Set To Vote On Increasing Pandemic Direct Payments To $2,000 Politics House Set To Vote On Increasing Pandemic Direct Payments To $2,000 House Set To Vote On Increasing Pandemic Direct Payments To $2,000 Audio will be available later today. The House is set to vote Monday to increase federal direct payments included in the pandemic relief bill to $2,000 — in a move likely to die in the Senate. President Trump supports the measure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor