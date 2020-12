2 Judges On How Better Sentencing Data Could Make Meaningful Criminal Justice Reform NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Judge Pierre Bergeron and Justice Michael Donnelly on the lack of sentencing data available to judges, leaving them with power to make often inequitable decisions.

2 Judges On How Better Sentencing Data Could Make Meaningful Criminal Justice Reform Law 2 Judges On How Better Sentencing Data Could Make Meaningful Criminal Justice Reform 2 Judges On How Better Sentencing Data Could Make Meaningful Criminal Justice Reform Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Judge Pierre Bergeron and Justice Michael Donnelly on the lack of sentencing data available to judges, leaving them with power to make often inequitable decisions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor