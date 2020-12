Cold War Double Spy George Blake Dies At 98 Cold War spy George Blake died at age 98. NPR recounts his life of passing British secrets to the Soviets, his arrest and daring escape to Russia, where he died years later.

Cold War Double Spy George Blake Dies At 98 Obituaries Cold War Double Spy George Blake Dies At 98 Cold War Double Spy George Blake Dies At 98 Audio will be available later today. Cold War spy George Blake died at age 98. NPR recounts his life of passing British secrets to the Soviets, his arrest and daring escape to Russia, where he died years later. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor