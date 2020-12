Hundreds Of Civilians Killed With Machetes And Axes In Ethiopian Town Ethiopia's civil war has been fought mainly with planes and missiles. But last month's massacre in the small town of Mai-Kadra points to the bitter ethnic divide threatening to rip Ethiopia apart.

Hundreds Of Civilians Killed With Machetes And Axes In Ethiopian Town Africa Hundreds Of Civilians Killed With Machetes And Axes In Ethiopian Town Hundreds Of Civilians Killed With Machetes And Axes In Ethiopian Town Audio will be available later today. Ethiopia's civil war has been fought mainly with planes and missiles. But last month's massacre in the small town of Mai-Kadra points to the bitter ethnic divide threatening to rip Ethiopia apart. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor