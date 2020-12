Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans? President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for struggling families and businesses. But his delay in signing may cost jobless workers some help.

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans? Economy Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans? Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans? Audio will be available later today. President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for struggling families and businesses. But his delay in signing may cost jobless workers some help. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor