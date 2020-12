Belarus Women Continue To Lead Opposition Movement Despite Pandemic And Crackdown Neither the pandemic nor a brutal crackdown could silence the women behind the opposition movement in Belarus. Protests continue despite key opposition leaders being jailed or forced into exile.

Belarus Women Continue To Lead Opposition Movement Despite Pandemic And Crackdown Europe Belarus Women Continue To Lead Opposition Movement Despite Pandemic And Crackdown Belarus Women Continue To Lead Opposition Movement Despite Pandemic And Crackdown Audio will be available later today. Neither the pandemic nor a brutal crackdown could silence the women behind the opposition movement in Belarus. Protests continue despite key opposition leaders being jailed or forced into exile. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor