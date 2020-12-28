End of Year 2020 Comedy Special

It's a proud annual tradition over here at Bullseye: our end of year standup special, where we compile 2020's best standup records. And even for a year as rough as this one, let me tell you, my friends: there are some great ones.

This year, our end of year comedy special features some truly hilarious new voices like Brandon Ash Mohammed, who shares his experiences growing up Black and gay on his stand-up album Capricornication and Atsuko Okatsuka's Highlander-like reaction to finding out that there's another Atsuko at her gym on her album But I Control Me.

You'll also hear some side-splitting bits from some more familiar friends of the show like Kyle Kinane and Eliza Skinner. So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh. You've made it through 2020, you've earned it.

Let us know what your favorite stand-up albums of the year were. Did we miss someone? We want to know! Sound off on Twitter @Bullseye or on Facebook!

Chanel Ali - Chanel No. 1

Kyle Kinane - Trampoline In A Ditch

Samantha Ruddy - Logging Out

Alex Edelman - Until Now

Dante Powell - The Squirrels Get Fat

Atsuko Okatsuka - But I Control Me

Orlando Leyba - Adorable

Dwayne Kennedy - Who the Hell Is Dwayne Kennedy?

Rob Delaney - Jackie

Aisha Alfa - All the Parts

Eliza Skinner - Regarding My Lovers

Andy Kindler - Hence the Humor

Michelle Biloon - Permanent Hat

Brandon Ash Mohammed - Capricornication