Accessibility links
End of Year 2020 Comedy Special : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn It's the most hilarious time of the year again! That's right, we're back for another End of Year Comedy special. This holiday season the staff at MaxFun HQ listened to countless hours of stand-up, considered thousands of punchlines, and subjected our funny bones to innumerable tickles so that we could deliver only the very best stand-up comedy of 2020 to you!
NPR logo

Listen to this episode

Listen · 1:05:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/950952372/950952777" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
End of Year 2020 Comedy Special

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

End of Year 2020 Comedy Special

Listen to this episode

Listen · 1:05:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/950952372/950952777" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

It's a proud annual tradition over here at Bullseye: our end of year standup special, where we compile 2020's best standup records. And even for a year as rough as this one, let me tell you, my friends: there are some great ones.

This year, our end of year comedy special features some truly hilarious new voices like Brandon Ash Mohammed, who shares his experiences growing up Black and gay on his stand-up album Capricornication and Atsuko Okatsuka's Highlander-like reaction to finding out that there's another Atsuko at her gym on her album But I Control Me.

You'll also hear some side-splitting bits from some more familiar friends of the show like Kyle Kinane and Eliza Skinner. So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh. You've made it through 2020, you've earned it.

Let us know what your favorite stand-up albums of the year were. Did we miss someone? We want to know! Sound off on Twitter @Bullseye or on Facebook!

Chanel Ali - Chanel No. 1

Kyle Kinane - Trampoline In A Ditch

Samantha Ruddy - Logging Out

Alex Edelman - Until Now

Dante Powell - The Squirrels Get Fat

Atsuko Okatsuka - But I Control Me

Orlando Leyba - Adorable

Dwayne Kennedy - Who the Hell Is Dwayne Kennedy?

Rob Delaney - Jackie

Aisha Alfa - All the Parts

Eliza Skinner - Regarding My Lovers

Andy Kindler - Hence the Humor

Michelle Biloon - Permanent Hat

Brandon Ash Mohammed - Capricornication