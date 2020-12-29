Accessibility links
Louisville Police To Fire Two More Officers Involved In Death Of Breonna Taylor One officer wasn't at the raid but applied for the search warrant with misleading information. The move comes months after the department fired another detective.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the fight for change
NPR logo Louisville Police To Fire Two More Officers Involved In Death Of Breonna Taylor

Louisville Police To Fire Two More Officers Involved In Death Of Breonna Taylor

Enlarge this image

In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, awaiting word on charges against police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. Darron Cummings/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Darron Cummings/AP

In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, awaiting word on charges against police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Darron Cummings/AP

Two police officers who were part of the raid that ended with the shooting and death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, are reportedly being terminated by the Louisville Metro Police Department. The move comes nine months after Taylor was killed in her apartment when police attempted to carry out a search.

Attorneys for detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes have confirmed to member station WFPL that both have been given pre-termination letters by Chief Yvette Gentry.

"We intend to show up to the pre-termination hearing on Dec. 31 and we're going to contest this action, although I'm not optimistic about Interim Chief Gentry changing her decision," said Thomas Clay, the lawyer for Jaynes. NPR was unable to contact Clay for comment.

Jaynes was not at the raid. He was responsible for obtaining the police warrant that led to the incident at Taylor's home.

Jaynes asked the court to issue a warrant, supporting his request by saying that police learned from a postal inspector that a drug suspect, Taylor's ex-boyfriend, had received packages at her address. But he later acknowledged to investigators that he had not verified that information with a postal inspector.

"These are extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others," Chief Gentry wrote in the pre-termination letter obtained by The New York Times.

Cosgrove was one of multiple police officers who fired shots that killed Taylor. His lawyer did not give a comment for WFPL.

Tuesday's firings come after detective Brett Hankison was terminated in June.

When reached for comment, Louisville Metro Police Department told NPR that they are unable to give or send information on any parts of the case until it is closed.

A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the fight for change