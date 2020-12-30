The Rest Of The Story, 2020

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

2020 has been a heck of a year. Before we ring it out for good, we thought we'd check in on some of our favorite stories from this last revolution around the sun. We check in on The Federal Reserve (on skis), vaccine scientist Rick Bright, and a lawsuit about our friend Cardiff Garcia's favorite sport: mixed martial arts. Oh, and we hear from listeners who recovered escheat money.

So long, 2020. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Music: "Magic Money Makers," "Say We Go Circular," "Out And About," "Just Let Ideas Morph," "Quest," and "Get Yo Money."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

This is our final episode of the year, but it's not too late to support us here!