Alex Padilla On Becoming California's 1st Latino Senator NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Alex Padilla, California's former secretary of state who is set to take Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat, about his background and his new position.

Alex Padilla On Becoming California's 1st Latino Senator Politics Alex Padilla On Becoming California's 1st Latino Senator Alex Padilla On Becoming California's 1st Latino Senator Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Alex Padilla, California's former secretary of state who is set to take Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat, about his background and his new position. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor