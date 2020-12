Colorado Might Have Identified 2nd Case Of Highly Infectious Coronavirus Variant Colorado officials reported a suspected second case of the U.K. coronavirus variant after confirming the first case on Tuesday. The persons in both cases are members of the Colorado National Guard.

Colorado Might Have Identified 2nd Case Of Highly Infectious Coronavirus Variant