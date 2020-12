Louisville Police To Fire 2 Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death The Louisville Metro Police Department says it plans to fire two more officers involved in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death. Taylor was the Black woman killed by police in a botched raid.

