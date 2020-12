Reddit Acquires Dubsmash, TikTok's Fast-Growing Alternative Message board Reddit has acquired video-sharing app Dubsmash, a fast-growing rival to TikTok. A major part of its appeal is showcasing mostly Black creators who say it's more welcoming than TikTok.

