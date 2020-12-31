Photos: The Non-Pandemic Events That Helped Shape 2020 Around The World

Accessibility links
Photos: The Non-Pandemic World Events That Helped Shape 2020 In a year overshadowed by COVID-19, the world saw plenty of other significant developments. Here are some glimpses of the protests, conflicts — and efforts at peace — that helped define 2020.
In a year dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the virus' massive disruptions did not signal an end to other major events. Conflicts continued, resumed and broke out. Natural disasters upended lives. Attempts at peace bore some fruit. The Brexit transition continued. And around the world, protesters came into the streets to demand greater freedoms and an end to racial injustice.

Here is a look back at some of the key events that took place outside the United States and helped define this tumultuous year.

Iraq

Enlarge this image

Protesters demonstrate on Jan. 4 in Tehran over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani a day earlier. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Protesters demonstrate on Jan. 4 in Tehran over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani a day earlier.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Australia

Enlarge this image

A kangaroo jumps in a field amid smoke from a bush fire in Snowy Valley on the outskirts of Cooma, Australia, on Jan. 4. Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia's bush fire crisis as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

A kangaroo jumps in a field amid smoke from a bush fire in Snowy Valley on the outskirts of Cooma, Australia, on Jan. 4. Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia's bush fire crisis as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes.

Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Venezuela

Enlarge this image

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó at Maiquetía Airport in February in Caracas. Guaidó returned to Venezuela after traveling to Colombia, Europe, Canada and the United States to try to gain support for his effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro. By year's end, Maduro remained in power and Venezuela near collapse. Carolina Cabral/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Carolina Cabral/Getty Images

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó at Maiquetía Airport in February in Caracas. Guaidó returned to Venezuela after traveling to Colombia, Europe, Canada and the United States to try to gain support for his effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro. By year's end, Maduro remained in power and Venezuela near collapse.

Carolina Cabral/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Juan Guaidó, accompanied by legislators of the opposition parties, fights a military blockade to the National Assembly in January in Caracas. Guaidó and opposition legislators were prevented from joining the sessions. Rafael Briceno Sierralta/NurPhoto via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rafael Briceno Sierralta/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Juan Guaidó, accompanied by legislators of the opposition parties, fights a military blockade to the National Assembly in January in Caracas. Guaidó and opposition legislators were prevented from joining the sessions.

Rafael Briceno Sierralta/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Black Lives Matter

Enlarge this image

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota resonated and led to huge demonstrations for racial justice around the world. Top: Protesters hold Portuguese signs reading "Black Lives Matter" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Left: Residents of Nairobi's Kibera slum work in front of a George Floyd mural in Kenya. Right: A South Korean activist holds a flower during a rally to mourn Floyd's death. Buda Mendes/Getty Images; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images; Donwilson Odhiambo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Buda Mendes/Getty Images; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images; Donwilson Odhiambo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota resonated and led to huge demonstrations for racial justice around the world. Top: Protesters hold Portuguese signs reading "Black Lives Matter" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Left: Residents of Nairobi's Kibera slum work in front of a George Floyd mural in Kenya. Right: A South Korean activist holds a flower during a rally to mourn Floyd's death.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images; Donwilson Odhiambo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Afghanistan

Enlarge this image

Following a U.S.-Taliban agreement in February, a Taliban delegation attends the opening session of peace talks with Afghan government representatives in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 12. Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

Following a U.S.-Taliban agreement in February, a Taliban delegation attends the opening session of peace talks with Afghan government representatives in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 12.

Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Violence continued throughout Afghanistan. One of the year's most horrific attacks took place in a Kabul maternity hospital, killing newborn babies, nurses and young mothers. Left: Smoke rises from the Dasht-e-Barchi maternity hospital after gunmen attacked on May 12. Right: Infants lie in a crib at Kabul's Ataturk Children's Hospital a day after they were rescued from the attack. Rahmat Gul/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Rahmat Gul/AP

Violence continued throughout Afghanistan. One of the year's most horrific attacks took place in a Kabul maternity hospital, killing newborn babies, nurses and young mothers. Left: Smoke rises from the Dasht-e-Barchi maternity hospital after gunmen attacked on May 12. Right: Infants lie in a crib at Kabul's Ataturk Children's Hospital a day after they were rescued from the attack.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Kenya

Enlarge this image

In the worst swarms in decades, tens of billions of locusts descended on Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, destroying livelihoods and food supplies. A man chases away a swarm of desert locusts early in the morning on May 21 in Samburu County, Kenya. Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images

In the worst swarms in decades, tens of billions of locusts descended on Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, destroying livelihoods and food supplies. A man chases away a swarm of desert locusts early in the morning on May 21 in Samburu County, Kenya.

Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images

Hong Kong

Enlarge this image

After Hong Kong's huge pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, the Chinese government imposed a new security law this year. Still, protests continued. At a June 4 vigil for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, demonstrators gesture with five fingers, signifying "five demands — not one less," and hold posters reading "Heaven will destroy the CCP," referring to the Chinese Communist Party. Kin Cheung/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Kin Cheung/AP

After Hong Kong's huge pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, the Chinese government imposed a new security law this year. Still, protests continued. At a June 4 vigil for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, demonstrators gesture with five fingers, signifying "five demands — not one less," and hold posters reading "Heaven will destroy the CCP," referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Kin Cheung/AP
Enlarge this image

Riot police detain a man as they clear protesters demonstrating against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Great Britain to China. Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Riot police detain a man as they clear protesters demonstrating against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Great Britain to China.

Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images

India

Enlarge this image

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, India, on June 17. China said it was seeking a peaceful resolution with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation between the two countries in decades. Mukhtar Khan/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mukhtar Khan/AP

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, India, on June 17. China said it was seeking a peaceful resolution with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation between the two countries in decades.

Mukhtar Khan/AP

Lebanon

Enlarge this image

Smoke rises after a massive blast at the Beirut port on Aug. 4. The explosion killed nearly 200 people, wounded thousands and caused destruction across half the city. The blast was caused by a fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port. Houssam Shbaro/Andalou Agency via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Houssam Shbaro/Andalou Agency via Getty Images

Smoke rises after a massive blast at the Beirut port on Aug. 4. The explosion killed nearly 200 people, wounded thousands and caused destruction across half the city. The blast was caused by a fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port.

Houssam Shbaro/Andalou Agency via Getty Images

Belarus

Enlarge this image

In Minsk, opposition supporters protest the Belarus presidential election results on Oct. 18. Protests began after longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in a disputed Aug. 9 election, and continued through the rest of the year. Lukashenko's regime has jailed opposition leaders and forced others into exile. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
AFP via Getty Images

In Minsk, opposition supporters protest the Belarus presidential election results on Oct. 18. Protests began after longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in a disputed Aug. 9 election, and continued through the rest of the year. Lukashenko's regime has jailed opposition leaders and forced others into exile.

AFP via Getty Images

Israel

Enlarge this image

The flags of the U.S., Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on Sept. 15, in a show of support for Israel's normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

The flags of the U.S., Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on Sept. 15, in a show of support for Israel's normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Enlarge this image

Mourners in Yerevan, Armenia, visit the graves of relatives killed during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Dec. 12. Fierce fighting erupted in the fall, a continuation of a war that started 30 years ago. A Russian-backed cease-fire went into effect in November. Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images

Mourners in Yerevan, Armenia, visit the graves of relatives killed during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Dec. 12. Fierce fighting erupted in the fall, a continuation of a war that started 30 years ago. A Russian-backed cease-fire went into effect in November.

Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images

Ethiopia's conflict

Enlarge this image

In November, Ethiopian government forces began fighting a powerful regional government in the country's northern Tigray region, displacing thousands. Members of the Afar Special Forces prepare their weapons on the outskirts of the village of Bisober in the Tigray region on Dec. 9. Several houses in the village were damaged during fighting between Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian military. Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images

In November, Ethiopian government forces began fighting a powerful regional government in the country's northern Tigray region, displacing thousands. Members of the Afar Special Forces prepare their weapons on the outskirts of the village of Bisober in the Tigray region on Dec. 9. Several houses in the village were damaged during fighting between Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian military.

Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Newly arrived Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict wait to receive aid at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on Dec. 6. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Newly arrived Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict wait to receive aid at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on Dec. 6.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia

Enlarge this image

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, seen in an undated picture, was sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison. She has already been in prison for more than two years, since her arrest in 2018, just weeks before Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. Her family says she has been tortured and is not allowed phone calls or visits from relatives. Marieke Wijntjes/Reuters hide caption

toggle caption
Marieke Wijntjes/Reuters

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, seen in an undated picture, was sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison. She has already been in prison for more than two years, since her arrest in 2018, just weeks before Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. Her family says she has been tortured and is not allowed phone calls or visits from relatives.

Marieke Wijntjes/Reuters

Brexit

Enlarge this image

Trucks backed up for miles as they waited to enter the Eurotunnel complex on Dec. 16, in Calais, France. Great Britain and the European Union reached a last-minute post-Brexit trade agreement on Dec. 24. Pete Kiehart for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Pete Kiehart for NPR

Trucks backed up for miles as they waited to enter the Eurotunnel complex on Dec. 16, in Calais, France. Great Britain and the European Union reached a last-minute post-Brexit trade agreement on Dec. 24.

Pete Kiehart for NPR