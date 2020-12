Only 1 More Day. What Got You Through 2020? It's been a tough year for most of us, and we've been asking what's helped you cope. For many of us — it was mother nature and our four legged friends — that have gotten us through it.

Only 1 More Day. What Got You Through 2020? Health Only 1 More Day. What Got You Through 2020? Only 1 More Day. What Got You Through 2020? Audio will be available later today. It's been a tough year for most of us, and we've been asking what's helped you cope. For many of us — it was mother nature and our four legged friends — that have gotten us through it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor