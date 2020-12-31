Accessibility links
Countries Juggle New Year's Celebrations With Ongoing Pandemic Concerns People all around the world are saying goodbye to 2020, but as coronavirus cases surge in many regions, New Year's Eve events have been seriously scaled down.
Countries Juggle New Year's Celebrations With Ongoing Pandemic Concerns

A small group gathers near the Sydney Opera House in Australia and watches a shortened fireworks show over the harbor. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images hide caption

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A small group gathers near the Sydney Opera House in Australia and watches a shortened fireworks show over the harbor.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Much like the rest of 2020, New Year's celebrations look very different this year.

While large masses of people usually congregate in major cities around the world on New Year's Eve, many places are attempting to curb crowd sizes as the coronavirus continues to dominate public health concerns.

The clock has already struck midnight in many countries in the Eastern Hemisphere. Here's a look at how people are celebrating during the pandemic:

Sydney

Fireworks for the new year are seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Traditionally close to 1 million people watch the event by the harbor, which was closed to the public this year. Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images hide caption

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Fireworks for the new year are seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Traditionally close to 1 million people watch the event by the harbor, which was closed to the public this year.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Manila, Philippines

People watch a drone show while wearing masks in Manila, Philippines. Officials have encouraged people to avoid large gatherings. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images hide caption

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

People watch a drone show while wearing masks in Manila, Philippines. Officials have encouraged people to avoid large gatherings.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Tokyo

Crowds walk through Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo as Japan enters 2021. In past years, tens of thousands of people celebrated in this spot. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images hide caption

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Crowds walk through Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo as Japan enters 2021. In past years, tens of thousands of people celebrated in this spot.

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
