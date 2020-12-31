Countries Juggle New Year's Celebrations With Ongoing Pandemic Concerns

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
toggle caption
A small group gathers near the Sydney Opera House in Australia and watches a shortened fireworks show over the harbor.
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
hide caption
A small group gathers near the Sydney Opera House in Australia and watches a shortened fireworks show over the harbor.
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Much like the rest of 2020, New Year's celebrations look very different this year.
While large masses of people usually congregate in major cities around the world on New Year's Eve, many places are attempting to curb crowd sizes as the coronavirus continues to dominate public health concerns.
The clock has already struck midnight in many countries in the Eastern Hemisphere. Here's a look at how people are celebrating during the pandemic:
Sydney
Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images
toggle caption
Fireworks for the new year are seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Traditionally close to 1 million people watch the event by the harbor, which was closed to the public this year.
Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images
hide caption
Fireworks for the new year are seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Traditionally close to 1 million people watch the event by the harbor, which was closed to the public this year.
Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images
Manila, Philippines
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
toggle caption
People watch a drone show while wearing masks in Manila, Philippines. Officials have encouraged people to avoid large gatherings.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
hide caption
People watch a drone show while wearing masks in Manila, Philippines. Officials have encouraged people to avoid large gatherings.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Tokyo
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
toggle caption
Crowds walk through Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo as Japan enters 2021. In past years, tens of thousands of people celebrated in this spot.
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
hide caption
Crowds walk through Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo as Japan enters 2021. In past years, tens of thousands of people celebrated in this spot.
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images