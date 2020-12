This Year's Car Sales Exceeded Expectation Despite The Pandemic Forecasts for new-car sales show that automakers are finishing this year strong. Retail sales have done far better than anticipated, and average car prices have climbed to record highs.

This Year's Car Sales Exceeded Expectation Despite The Pandemic Forecasts for new-car sales show that automakers are finishing this year strong. Retail sales have done far better than anticipated, and average car prices have climbed to record highs.