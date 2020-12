How U.K.'s Separation From EU Will Affect The Country After years of political tumult, the United Kingdom has finalized its divorce from the European Union. The end of Brexit will bring changes to politics, the economy and regular people's lives.

How U.K.'s Separation From EU Will Affect The Country Europe How U.K.'s Separation From EU Will Affect The Country How U.K.'s Separation From EU Will Affect The Country Audio will be available later today. After years of political tumult, the United Kingdom has finalized its divorce from the European Union. The end of Brexit will bring changes to politics, the economy and regular people's lives. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor