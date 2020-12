Minneapolis Police Officers Shoots And Kills A Man During Traffic Stop A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Residents are awaiting footage of the incident from a police body camera.

