Good Samaritan Refurbishes Chairs Outside Couple's Home

Conrad Duran thought his old dining chairs had been stolen. He later found them returned, with a paint job and new seating.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When New Mexico college student Conrad Duran came home to find his old dining chairs missing from outside his garage, he blamed the work of a thief. Turns out the thief was a good Samaritan. KRQE in Albuquerque reports that Conrad would later find the chairs on his porch with a new paint job and seating. An anonymous note mentioned doing good for others - a lesson we can all take into the new year. It's MORNING EDITION.

