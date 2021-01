Famous New Jersey Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82 Educator Joe Clark has died at age 82. He gained fame — and notoriety — in the 1980s for a tough disciplinary record as principal of Eastside High School in Paterson, N.J.

Famous New Jersey Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82 Obituaries Famous New Jersey Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82 Famous New Jersey Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82 Audio will be available later today. Educator Joe Clark has died at age 82. He gained fame — and notoriety — in the 1980s for a tough disciplinary record as principal of Eastside High School in Paterson, N.J. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor