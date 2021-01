Enigmatic Rapper And Producer MF DOOM Dead At 49 Rapper MF DOOM died on Oct. 31 of yet-unknown causes, his wife announced on New Year's Eve on social media. He was one of hip-hop's great lyricists and one of its most mysterious figures.

Enigmatic Rapper And Producer MF DOOM Dead At 49