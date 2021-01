Senate Overrides Trump's NDAA Veto The Senate on Friday overrode President Trump's veto for the first time. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to finalize the National Defense Authorization Act despite the president's objection to it.

Senate Overrides Trump's NDAA Veto Politics Senate Overrides Trump's NDAA Veto Senate Overrides Trump's NDAA Veto Audio will be available later today. The Senate on Friday overrode President Trump's veto for the first time. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to finalize the National Defense Authorization Act despite the president's objection to it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor