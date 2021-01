Congress Restores Medicaid To Pacific Islanders In U.S. Congress has restored Medicaid to Pacific Islanders legally residing in the U.S. under a military and economic Compact. The original entitlement was nullified in the 1990s during welfare reform.

Congress Restores Medicaid To Pacific Islanders In U.S. National Congress Restores Medicaid To Pacific Islanders In U.S. Congress Restores Medicaid To Pacific Islanders In U.S. Audio will be available later today. Congress has restored Medicaid to Pacific Islanders legally residing in the U.S. under a military and economic Compact. The original entitlement was nullified in the 1990s during welfare reform. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor